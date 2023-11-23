Best Prices of the Year During Black Friday Sale at Rushmore Furniture

Best Prices of the Year During Black Friday Sale at Rushmore Furniture

Grab these beautiful pieces LOCALLY at unbeatable prices during Black Friday weekend at Rushmore Furniture

SALE DATES

Friday, November 24
9 AM – 6 PM

Saturday & Sunday
10 AM – 5 PM

Advertisement - Story continues below...
WAS: $1,399 SALE PRICE: $699.50 for our most popular mattress!

PTW700 SET

WAS $2,200
SALE PRICE $1,400

GFW900 SET

WAS $2,500
SALE PRICE $1,800

GFW650 SET

WAS $2,300
SALE PRICE $1,600

La-Z-Boy Console + 2 Recliners

WAS $3,500
SALE PRICE $2,840

La-Z-Boy Combo

WAS $3,500
SALE PRICE $2,500

Pebble Sectional

WAS $2,595
SALE PRICE $1,495

Westwood Village 7pc. Dinette

WAS $1,849.95
SALE PRICE $1,349.95

Tuscany 5pc. Dinette

WAS $1,249.95
SALE PRICE $949.95

For these deals and MORE stop by at 19 K Street in Rock Springs!
(307) 362-5971

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Don’t Miss the Discounts on Discounts at the Rushmore Furniture’s Discount Outlet on Black Friday

Don’t Miss the Discounts on Discounts at the Rushmore Furniture’s Discount Outlet on Black Friday

It’s Almost Time to Register For Green River Knights Baseball!

It’s Almost Time to Register For Green River Knights Baseball!

Treat Yourself to New Gear at The Up in Arms Gun Show

Treat Yourself to New Gear at The Up in Arms Gun Show

Kirk’s Silver Sales Has Your Metal Needs Covered

Kirk’s Silver Sales Has Your Metal Needs Covered