Best Western Outlaw Inn and Open Range Restaurant & Lounge Have an Immediate Opening for Cooks

Love to cook but don’t yet have experience?

We’ll train you in our commercial kitchen! 👇

To Apply:

Pick up Applications at Hotel Front Desk: 1630 Elk St. in Rock Springs

Bring your application back with your photo ID

Applications accepted between 9am and 3pm every day.

No Phone Calls Please!

