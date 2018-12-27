Best Western Outlaw Inn And Open Range Restaurant & Lounge Hiring for Several Positions

Best Western Outlaw Inn And Open Range Restaurant & Lounge are now hiring for several positions.
Openings Include:
- Hotel Front Desk
- Cook
- Prep Cook
- Dishwasher/Busser
- Server/Bartender
- Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
To Apply:
Pick up Applications at Hotel Front Desk: 1630 Elk St. in Rock Springs
Bring your application back with your photo ID
Applications accepted between 9am and 3pm every day.
No Phone Calls Please!
