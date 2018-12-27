Best Western Outlaw Inn And Open Range Restaurant & Lounge Hiring for Several Positions

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
243
Views

Best Western Outlaw Inn And Open Range Restaurant & Lounge are now hiring for several positions.

Openings Include:

  • Hotel Front Desk
  • Cook
  • Prep Cook
  • Dishwasher/Busser
  • Server/Bartender
  • Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant

To Apply:

Pick up Applications at Hotel Front Desk: 1630 Elk St. in Rock Springs

Bring your application back with your photo ID

Applications accepted between 9am and 3pm every day.

No Phone Calls Please!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR