Beth Birch Carpenter, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Carpenter was a resident of Green River for 49 years.

She was born August 23, 1926 to J. Don Birch and Mary Jane Frost in Hoytsville, Utah.

Beth married James W. Carpenter.

No Services will be held at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.