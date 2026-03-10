Betty Jane (Dye) Goldman (September 11, 1931 - March 6, 2026).

Betty Jane (Dye) Goldman passed away March 6, 2026 at the age of 94.

She was born September 11, 1931, in Worland, Wyoming to Charley and Elizabeth Riecken Dye. She was raised on a farm nine miles south of Worland and graduated from high school there in 1949.

Following graduation, she worked for the Park County agent in Cody, Wyoming for two years. She married Royce E. Goldman in 1951, in Worland, where their three sons, Rodney, Barry, and Clay were born.

In 1961 they moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming where her husband was employed with E.B. Hall & Co.

She was a cub scout den mother for several years, an active member of First Baptist Church for many years as a teacher, Superintendent of Sunday school, Choir director and church clerk. She was also an active member of Chapter BC P.E.O. and worked as a volunteer for Hospice and Loaves and Fishes.

Her interests were many and included bowling, golfing, playing pinochle, gardening, reading, traveling, camping with family, and her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed playing Bunko, loved butterflies and flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 1/2 years, her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, and siblings, sisters: Dorothy Dye, Stella Senstad, Beverly Anderson, and brother Donald Dye.

Survivors include her sons Rodney and wife Janet, Barry and wife Gail, and Clay and wife Tami all of Rock Springs; her grandchildren Robert Goldman and wife Carmen, of Herriman, Utah; Brian Goldman and wife Kimmy of Naperville, Illinois; Hillary Kauchich and husband Paul; Damon Goldman; Allison Gibbons and husband Aaron; Jordan; Aaron and Jonah Goldman all of Rock Springs. Greatgrandchildren, Emma and Ella Goldman of Herriman, Utah; Mia and Mason Goldman of Naperville, Illinois; Braden, Hunter, and Halle Kauchich; Dane, Isabella, and Max Gibbons all of Rock Springs; brother, Dr. Charley Dye of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister Patricia and husband Larry Lungren of Canon City, Colorado; brother-in-law Richard Anderson and wife Lorraine of Riverside, California; and 18 dear nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in memory of Betty be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County or loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen.

