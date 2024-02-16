Betty Jean Veesart (October 14, 1933-January 30, 2024)

Betty Jean Veesart, 90, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Mrs. Veesart was a resident for nine years in Winnemucca, Nevada and former resident of Rock Springs, Kansas and Missouri. She died following a sudden illness.

She was born October 14, 1933 in Sterling, Colorado, the daughter of Louie Burhenn and Goldie Sloan.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mrs. Veesart was a 1951 graduate of Radium High School.

Following graduation Betty worked as a telephone operator for several years. After marrying the love of her life she was a home maker until they moved to Rock Springs. She worked for finer cleaners as a delivery driver and then worked for Coca Cola Bottling for 25 years initially on the bottling line and then as a fork lift operator at her retirement.

She married Larry Joseph Veesart July 24, 1953 in Great Bend, Kansas. He preceded her in death August 6, 2011 in Camdenton, Missouri.

She enjoyed gardening; reading; baking and animals but most of all she loved spending time with family.

Betty was the definition of a true beautiful soul; she loved deeply with her whole heart and showed our family that family always comes first. She was the glue that held our family together.

Survivors include her son, Steven Veesart and wife Teresa of Yerington, Nevada; two daughters, Mary Carlson of Rock Springs and Nona Stegall of Winnemucca, Nevada; one daughter-in-law, Marilyn Veesart of Rock Springs; one sister, Joyce Rose of Great Bend, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Amanda Santhanawit and husband Tommy, Jeremy DeWitt and wife Jacki, Brett Veesart and wife Krystyna, Brian Veesart and wife Carla, Wyatt Stegall, Christopher Stegall, Kenny Stegall and wife Tara; 12 great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Veesart; parents, Louie and Goldie Burhenn; one son, Louie Veesart; three sisters, Virginia, Wanda, Juanita; and her beloved dog.

Cremation has taken place. No services will be held at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.