Betty Jean (Welsh) Daniel (April 11, 1932 – December 20, 2022)

Betty Jean (Welsh) Daniel, 90, passed away Tuesday December 20, 2022 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Daniel was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

She was born April 11, 1932 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of William T. Welsh and Lillian Hickerson Welsh.

Mrs. Daniel attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1951 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She received her certification for Air Traffic Controller in Omaha, Nebraska.

She married James Alfred Daniel Sr. on August 6, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2008.

Mrs. Daniel worked for Newberry’s for 20 years having retired in 1972 as a Book Keeper. She formerly for worked for Gibson’s as well as Pamida as a Book Keeper.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren; fishing; camping and going to the cabin in Pinedale.

Survivors include one son, Jim Daniel and wife Jane; two daughters, Malinda Jereb and companion Milo Elfstrom; LeAnne Cordova all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister-in-law Anne Welsh of Cheyenne, Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Devin Capra; Kaydin Daniel; Amery Jereb; Lindsey Jereb; Dustin Jereb; Richard Klein; James Klein; Payton Klein; Kimberly Phipps; ten great-grandchildren, Kylie; Kennedy; Karter Capra; Khadijah Brown; Jaden Brown; Kylar Batchelor; Konnor Porter; Karley Klein; Eli Skilton and Zane Klein; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband James A. Daniel Sr. parents William and Lillian Welsh; two brothers, Joseph Ted Welsh; Robert Welsh and one son-in-law Alex Cordova.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

