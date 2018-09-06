Betty Jean Whittaker Beach Whitsell (June 19, 1930 – September 5, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Betty Jean Whittaker Beach Whitsell, 88, of Rock Springs, passed away September 5, 2018 at Deer Trail Assisted Living.

She was born June 19, 1930 in Hillyard, Wyoming, the daughter of Floyd Whittaker and Madia Cornelison Whittaker. She attended schools in Mt. View, WY.

Betty was a member of the Mountain View Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her dogs.

Survivors include her son Greg Beach and wife Jamie of Mountain View; daughter Lynette Arnell and husband Spike of Lone Tree, WY; 12 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bern Whittaker, Keith Whittaker and Arnold Whittaker and their wives, sons Gary Beach and Gale Beach and one daughter Vicki Beach.

Cremation has taken place. At her request no services will be held.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.