Betty Louise Jenkins (August 6, 1930 – October 25, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Betty Louise Jenkins, 89, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, A longtime resident of Rock Springs and Vernal, Utah, Mrs. Jenkins died following a brief illness.

She was born on August 6, 1930 in Hogeland, Montana, the daughter of Frank and Helen Mihelich Mohar.

Betty attended schools in Turner, Montana and was a 1948 graduate of the Turner High School. She also attended and graduated from the Havre Montana Teacher’s College.

She married Ted T. Jenkins in Aztec, New Mexico on January 18, 1954 and he preceded her in death on November 16, 2011 in Vernal, Utah.

Betty and her husband Ted were the owner’s of Jenkins Music and Vending for many years.

Her interests included spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, cooking, gambling, sewing/crocheting blankets for her family, playing cards/cribbage, sharing her home brewed sweet tea, coffee, home baked bread and jelly, and beautiful swimming pool with family and friends. Betty took pride in teaching her grandchildren and the many children that got to visit “Grandma Betty’s pool” to swim. She enjoyed her trips to Rock Springs to visit her brother and sisters. Betty enjoyed collecting Emit Kelly items and was known for her magical Christmas village.

Survivors include five sons, Theodore Lee Jenkins and wife Tamarra of Rock Springs, Darrell Ray Jenkins and wife Callie of Vernal, Utah, William Joel Jenkins and wife Tammy of Fort Collins, Colorado, Patrick Boyd Jenkins and wife Robin and Robert Dean Jenkins and wife Mary all of Rock Springs; three sisters, Bonnie Egbert and husband Ace, Nellie Searle all of Rock Springs, Dorothy Harris and husband Wayne of Battle Ground, Washington; one brother Larry Mohar and wife Lorna of Rock Springs; ten grandchildren Carrie Zeller, Jessica Bristol, Brian Jenkins, Abby Werth, Brooke Hairgrove, Jeremy Jenkins, Jonathan Jenkins, Jordan Jenkins, Taylor Jenkins and Brenli Jenkins; eight great-grandchildren Peyton Jenkins, Kelli Zeller, Corbin Zellar, Harper Jenkins, Easton Jenkins and Adoniah Jenkins, Breighlyn Bristol and Brody Bristol; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ted T. Jenkins; one grandson Teddy Lee Jenkins; two sisters; Sharon Hamilton and husband Bob, Helen Cowell, brother-in-law; Con Searle; eight brothers Rudy Mohar, John Mohar, Charlie Mohar, Frank Mohar, Bill Mohar, Fred Mohar, Joseph Mohar, Richard Mohar; one infant grandson John Robert Jenkins.

The family of Betty Louise Jenkins respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or the St. James The Greater Catholic Church, 138 North 100 West, Vernal, UT 84078

A mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church 138 North 100 West Vernal, Utah. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the church. Viewing to follow at 7 pm at the Blackburn and Sons Mortuary 15 East 100 North, Vernal, Utah. Interment will be in the Vernal Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left at www.blackburnvernalmortuary.com.