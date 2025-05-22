Betty Louise Owens (July 30, 1933 – May 19, 2025)

Betty Louise Owens passed away May 19, 2025 at the age of 91. She was born July 30, 1933 to Alex and Wanda Ringdahl and spent her earliest years being raised on the Ringdahl Horse Ranch. The family later moved to Green River where Betty Lou attended schools. Shortly after graduating high school she married her “Sweetheart” LaVaine Owens, and together they raised 5 children.

Betty Lou is survived by her children Rick (Karon), Stan (Laura), Chuck (Jana), Judy (Kk), daughter-in-law Sandy, 21 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and her sister Johnny (Doug) McCuddy. She is preceded in death by her parents Alex and Wanda Ringdahl, her husband LaVaine Owens, son Rusty Owens, grandchildren Christopher and Jaxon Owens, and brothers Stanley and Ken Ringdahl.

Funeral services will be held May 28, 2025 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1000 W. 4th N in Green River. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30-10:45 am.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her family has requested donations to be made in Betty Lou’s honor to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.