Betty Todd Emerson (May 4, 1932 – May 21, 2023)

Betty Todd Emerson passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Riverton, Wyoming.

She was born May 4, 1932, in the township of Huggins, Arkansas, to Julia Mayberry Higginbotham Groves and Jesse Higginbotham.

She went to school in Arkansas and Illinois and married John Robert (Bob) Todd on October 28, 1950. Betty and Bob had three children: Sondra (Sandy), John Edward (Eddie), and Michael (Mike) Allen. They remained married until Bob’s death in 1991. Betty married Charles (Chuck) Emerson on October 29, 1993.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Betty was known for her wit and humor. Betty was always busy with her hands, working on whatever crafting project she had at the ready.

She enjoyed crocheting, hand quilting, and when her grandchildren were young, painting ceramic figurines.

Betty’s dining table was the center of her family. Sunday dinners featured her famous fried chicken and side dishes. There was a seat for everyone around that table and everyone was welcome. Presiding over a meal was where Betty shone.

Mrs. Emerson belonged to Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and Rebecca’s.

Survivors include, two sons, Michel Allen and companion Julie Bernal of Green River, Wyoming, John Edward of Worland, Wyoming; one daughter, Sandy Ghormley and husband Pat or Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Guy “Jr.” Groves of Illinois; one sister, George Ann of Illinois; three grandchildren, Crystal Wright and husband Richard, Elizabeth “Betsey” Martin and husband David, John Kenneth “Beau” and wife Rachel; eight great-grandchildren, Don Patrick, Jason Todd, Avery, Wyatt, Lucas, Connor, Christian Balzly; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Bob Todd, Chuck Emerson; three brothers, Harvey, Oscar, William; two sisters, Sue, Virgie; one granddaughter, Connie Ghormley; daughter-in-law, Lori Todd, and son-in-law, Warren “Pat” Patras.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at First Congregational Church, FCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

