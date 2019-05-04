Beverly A. Aberle (February 19,1946 – May 2, 2019)

Beverly A. Aberle was born in Peoria, Illinois to Lawrence Aberle, Sr and Virginia M. Aberle. She graced us with her presence February 19, 1946.

Bev graduated from Limestone Community High School in 1964. After graduating she worked at Hunts in Peoria, Illinois. She later moved to Minnesota and married and had two children from that marriage. Denise Johnson of Green River, Wyoming and Kenneth Johnson, Jr of Mora Minnesota. Denise made Bev a grandma twice. Bevs precious grandchildren Emma and Logan will be left with precious memories of their grandmother. She loved spending time with them when she was allowed.

Bev went on to further her education. She graduated from Anoka-Ramsey Community College in 1982 with honors. Bev often spoke of working along the cardiac surgeon, who did the world’s first heart transplant Dr. Christian Bernard.

Bev moved from the cold winters of Minnesota to follow her daughter out to Wyoming. There she worked at Walmart as a Supervisor. The job brought her much happiness as this is where she met her best friend Josh Isaacson. They became life long friends all the way up to her passing. Bev mentored him as if he was her own flesh and blood. He was her rock when her youngest child Chad Joseph Aberle departed this life November 1, 2016. Bev never really got over the loss of her youngest son. But her strong Catholic faith brought her through her darkest of hours.



Bev learned how to play a guitar and sing. She went on to work with special needs children. She met a young man who she cared for named Charlie. He became a big part of Bevs life until his passing. Bev went on to have her first of two heart surgeries. She is currently in a study in the University of Utah to help others with heart disease and valve replacements. Which she was very proud of doing.

Beverly leaves behind her mother Virginia M. Aberle of St. Simons Island Georgia. Four sisters, Judith (Robert) Francis of Marion Illinois. Florence White of Peoria Illinois. Christine (Bruce) Sam’s of Chillicothe, Illinois. Pamela (William) Horan, Sr of St Simons Island, Georgia. She has one brother Lawrence Aberle, Jr of Bartonville Illinois.

Bev recently lost her companion pup. We imagine she greeted her at the gates. She leaves behind many friends and family who will miss her dry sense of humor. She loved her family with everything she had in her and then some.

She was also a huge Elvis fan!

Cremation has been accorded. She will be placed in the family plot by her father at a later date.



Please send all condolences to:

Virginia Aberle

345 Brockinton Marsh

St Simons Island, Georgia

31522