Beverly Elaine Kloepper (December 25, 1930 – December 16, 2024)

Beverly Elaine Kloepper, age 93, of Green River, Wyoming passed away in Mesquite, Nevada on December 16, 2024 surrounded by family. Beverly was born on December 25, 1930 in Chester, Illinois to William F. E. Fey and Alta Mueller Fey. She married Leland Kloepper on October 22, 1960; he preceded her in death on December 2, 1987. Beverly had been snow-birding between Mesquite and Green River for the past six years with daughter Helen Smith.

Beverly enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, playing bingo and gambling. She also enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and listening to Barry Manilow.

She is survived by her five children Debra (Ed) Boden, Helen (Robert) Smith, John (Joanna) Kloepper, Nancy (David) Peterson, LeAnn (Andy) Andrews; five grandchildren Amanda (Chris) Haslam, Carlee Boden, Christopher (Dani) Mercer, Allison Kloepper, Travis Kloepper; three great grandchildren Jade, Allie and Hailey and her constant companion, her parakeet “Smokey”.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date back in Illinois. Family and friends are invited to leave condolences and memories at www.starmortuary.com.