Beverly J. Ellis (November 19, 1943 – October 9, 2023)

Beverly J. Ellis, 79, passed away at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah on Oct. 9, 2023. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for most of her life.

She was born on Nov. 19, 1943 in Provo, Utah, the daughter of Leonard Fancher and Jeanette Hansen.

Beverly graduated from Natrona County High School.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Beverly married Larry Ellis Sept. 15, 1961 in Sheridan, Wyoming; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2015.

She had a great love for the outdoors. Beverly liked to fish, camp, be out boating, snow machine riding and gardening.

Survivors include her son Troy of Casper, Wyoming; daughter Lori Bascom, Kim Osborne both of Rock Springs; sister Maureen Miller of Casper; 13 beloved grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, son Shawn Ellis, daughter Marnie Ellis, and parents Leonard and Janette Fancher.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.

