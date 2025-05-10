Beverly Jean Megahey (April 21, 1942 - May 7, 2025).

Beverly Jean Megahey, 83, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a 48 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Kalispell, Montana.

She was born April 21, 1942, in Kalispell, Montana; the daughter of Keith Shiflett and Nellie Jean Tean.

Beverly attended schools, graduating from Kalispell High School in 1960.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married the love of her life, Lawrence “Larry” Megahey October 6, 1973 in Kalispell, Montana.

Beverly worked as a secretary for the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, a role she dedicated herself to for eight years, serving the community and supporting the church’s mission.

A devoted member of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, Beverly found joy and solace in her faith. Her interests include reading and coloring, activities that showcased her love for creativity and learning.

Beverly was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her devoted husband, Lawrence “Larry” Megahey, her loving son, Kevin Megahey, one “adopted daughter”, Stephanie Dufford and husband Patrick; her cherished brother, Keith Shiflett, all residing in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Beverly also leaves behind her dear brothers-in-law, Ken Megahey and his wife Jenny of Mesa, Arizona, and Dave Megahey and his wife JoAnn of Young, Arizona; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Nellie Shiflett, who had a profound impact on her life and values.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Beverly’s family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the love and support they have received during this difficult time. Those who wish to express their condolences or share fond memories of Beverly can do so by visiting www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Beverly Jean Megahey will be dearly missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her kindness, warmth, and gentle spirit will remain in our hearts forever.