Beverly June Hill (June 15, 1945 – September 20, 2025)

Beverly Hill passed peacefully away the morning of September 20, 2025 in Girard, Kansas, following a lengthy illness. Beverly was born in Stella, Missouri, to Mary Eilleen Hill, on June 15, 1945.

In 1976 Beverly moved to Green River, along with her family where she worked on several boards and committees. Beverly was a Macey’s model, who shared her knowledge with the young ladies of Green River. Bev was also the Royal Miss pageant director and owned her own business Beverly Hills Bridal, until 2005, when she left the area to return to Missouri.

Beverly was a friend to all who knew her, and will be missed by many in Green River, Kansas, and Missouri.

Beverly is survived by her children: Robin (Dan) Mahaffey of Green River, Sabra Coberley of Green River, Leah (Michael) Kenison of Green River, Michael (Khomp) Coberley of Phoenix; her grandchildren, Shalayne (Josh), Rilee, Alysa, Mara, Bradley, Chasen, and Athan; her great grandchildren, Jackson, Thomas, and Aiden; several nieces, and nephews.

Beverly is preceded in death by her loving companion Don Fleury; mother Mary Eileen Adams; sister Phyllis; brothers James, and Carl.

Funeral services will be as follows:

October 3, 2025, Clark Funeral Home, 312 S. Wood St., Neosho, Mo 64850. Visitation is from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm. Funeral services 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Graveside Services at I.O.O.F cemetery 2:00 pm.

The family would like to thank Homestead of Girard for their tender loving care of her during her time with them.