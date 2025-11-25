Beverly Kay Profaizer (September 20, 1946 - November 22, 2025).

Beverly Kay Profaizer, 79, passed away on Nov. 22, 2025 at her home in Rock Springs surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 20, 1946 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the daughter of Elmer James Rountree and Anna I (Leep) Rountree.

Beverly graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1964 before attending cosmetology school in Laramie.

She married Aldo Henry Profaizer in Rock Springs at the Southside Catholic Church on June 11, 1966.

Beveryly worked as a teacher’s aid at White Mountain Jr. High for 16 years until her retirement in May of 1996.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church and First Assembly of God.

Beverly enjoyed crafting, gardening, baking, and going to the family cabin in Pinedale. She loved getting to spend time with her grandchildren especially watching them compete in school sports.

Survivors include her husband Aldo Henry Profaizer; sons Brad Profaizer and wife Crystal, Steven Profaizer all of Rock Springs, WY; sister Jimmie Welsh of Green River, WY; beloved grandchildren Tristan Profaizer and Lauren Profaizer both of Rock Springs, WY; and several relatives including nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Anna Rountree, in laws Joe and Enrica Profaizer, brother in law Bill Welsh, paternal grandparents Arthur and Charlie Rountree, and maternal grandmother Annie Leep.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services and also from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at the funeral home.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Beverly’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County and Cowboys Against Cancer.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.