Bider Breaks Rock Springs High School Long Jump Record

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Brynn Bider soared to new heights at the Weber State High School Indoor Track Meet Jan. 14, setting a new school record in the girls’ indoor long jump. Bider’s leap of 18 feet, 0.5 inches eclipsed the previous mark of 17 feet, 10.75 inches, held by Favour Wanjoku since 2020.

“We want to congratulate Brynn Bider on breaking our indoor girls long jump school record this weekend at the Weber State High School meet,” the Rock Springs High School track and field team shared in a statement. “Records are made to be broken, and we love seeing the progress on our board!”

Bider’s record-setting performance highlights a successful season for the Idaho State University track and field commit. In addition to her historic jump, she placed 13th in the 55-meter dash, fifth in the 200-yard dash, and teamed with Lacey Lovato, Gabby Bates, and Tahlia Knudsen to finish third in the 4×400 relay.

For Bider, who decided to forego basketball this winter to focus on indoor and outdoor track, the record is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

Bider’s most recent athletic achievement adds to her impressive high school athletics career of being a three-time All-Conference honoree in track, and a regional champion in the long jump. She has also excelled as a multi-sport athlete, earning varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and track.