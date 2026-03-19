Big Boy Locomotive to Stop in Sweetwater County During Semiquincentennial Trek

ROCK SPRINGS — The Big Boy is coming to town!

The Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive will be making stops in Sweetwater County as part of a coast-to-coast tour for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing.

The locomotive will be in Rock Springs March 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Elk Street and North Front Street. Then stop in Green River April 1 from 10-10:30 a.m. at 300 E. Railroad Ave. The locomotive returns to Green River April 21 from 12:45-1:30 p.m. at 300 E. Railroad Ave., then visit Point of Rocks at Black Buttes Road Crossing from 10-10:15 a.m. and Wamsutter near Broadway and Boyd Street from noon to 12:30 p.m. April 23.

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The locomotive leaves its home in Cheyenne and travels to California March 29. The Big Boy will then return to Cheyenne and later travel east as part of its coast-to-coast tour.

According to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, the Big Boy weighs 635 tons. The original tender had a capacity of 24,000 gallons of water and 28 tons of coal, The locomotive was converted to fuel oil during a 2017-2019 refit and now has a fuel capacity of 6,000 gallons. Overall, of the 25 Big Boys built between 1941 and 1944, eight survive with No. 4014 being the only one still operational.