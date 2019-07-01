Pinedale’s Soundcheck Series Continues July 4 with Three-Band Lineup! Free Picnic, Fireworks and More!

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues on Thursday, July 4th with high-energy Wyoming Americana act The Two Tracks headlining.

Special guests Big Cedar Fever, an Austin-Texas swing trio will play middle and Pinedale singer/songwriter Jared Rogerson will open.

Music will start at 4:00 p.m.

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

All shows are free to the public. This particular Soundcheck will coincide with the Town of Pinedale’s annual 4th of July Picnic (2pm-4pm, Free). So come early for free hot dogs and hamburgers (please bring a side), fun kids activities and then stay late for a night of music and Pinedale’s famous fireworks show at sundown!

The Two Tracks

The Two Tracks write songs with heart-felt emotion, and lyrics that speak to the listener with honesty, conviction and integrity. Their harmony-rich songs often add cello to a solid groove, creating a unique ambiance that’s all their own.

Big Cedar Fever

Big Cedar Fever is a three-piece Western Swing band consisting of upright bass, fiddle, guitar and three part harmonies.

Jared Rogerson

As a self-proclaimed songwriting ambassador of the American West, Jared Rogerson’s musical approach crosses boundaries of neighboring country, Americana, western and traditional folk genres.

PFAC will be launching their new “Folk For Kids” program at the July 4th Celebration as well.

Drop your kids by The Folk Tent for a drum-painting workshop and a folk music workshop with special guest instructors The Two Tracks!

The Folk Tent will be open from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (workshops are free).

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and

The Wyoming Cultural Trust.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com

