Big game license applications open Jan. 2

CHEYENNE — A new year is around the corner, and for hunters that means time to apply for your 2019 big game hunts.

Many big game applications open on Jan. 2. All applications must be submitted online.

Residents and non-residents can apply for elk, antelope, deer, spring turkey, bighorn sheep, moose and mountain goat. The first deadline is Jan. 31 for nonresident elk and resident and nonresident spring turkey.

For full details, including modify/withdraw dates and landowner application dates and details, see the Game and Fish application packet and the hunt planner for area and access information.

Hunters who have 2018 big game licenses that extend into January must have a 2019 conservation stamp to continue hunting, 2018 conservation stamps expire on Dec. 31. Hunters must have a 2019 conservation stamp to hunt in the remaining weeks of their season.

In addition, some areas with January seasons in the western part of the state are also areas where the Elk Feedground Special Management Permit is required.

This permit also expires on Dec. 31, and a 2019 permit is required to hunt in January. Stamps and permits can be purchased at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Cheyenne headquarters, regional offices, and online.