Big Innings Sink Stallions in Utah Road Twinbill

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Rock Springs Stallions were unable to slow the Utah Yaks on Tuesday, dropping a nonconference doubleheader 12-4 and 15-0 against the defending Knight Invite champions.

Rock Springs briefly grabbed the lead in the opener before the Yaks answered with a decisive six-run second inning. In the nightcap, Utah put the game out of reach almost immediately by scoring 11 runs in the opening frame.

The Stallions now turn their attention back to conference play, hosting Wheatland on Saturday in their final South Conference doubleheader of the regular season before closing the home schedule next Monday ahead of the state tournament later this month.

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In the first game, Utah struck first with an RBI single in the opening inning before Rock Springs answered with a four-run second to take its only lead of the day.

The Stallions capitalized on a Utah error before Karter Duran delivered an RBI single and Dom Wagner followed with a two-run single to give Rock Springs a 4-1 advantage.

The lead was short-lived.

The Yaks responded with six runs in the bottom of the second inning, collecting five hits to reclaim the lead at 7-4. Utah added insurance over the remaining innings to secure the 12-4 victory.

Kennan Green took the loss after allowing seven runs, just one of them earned, over two innings. Utah’s starter struck out eight while limiting the Stallions to three hits over five innings.

Wagner finished with two RBIs, while Duran, Wagner and Landon Oliver each recorded a hit. Rock Springs also turned a double play defensively.

Utah collected 11 hits in the opener, led by its cleanup hitter, who drove in three runs. The Yaks’ leadoff hitter added three hits, while W. Petita contributed a pair of hits.

The second game unraveled quickly for the Stallions.

Utah erupted for 11 runs in the first inning, highlighted by a three-run home run, a two-run homer and a two-run triple as the Yaks sent 16 batters to the plate.

The hosts added four more runs in the second inning to complete the scoring in the 15-0 victory.

Damian Valerio took the loss after working two-thirds of an inning. Utah’s starter was dominant, allowing just one hit while striking out eight over three innings.

Landon Oliver accounted for the Stallions’ lone hit of the game.

Utah again finished with 11 hits, with R. Frei driving in four runs and collecting two hits. Three Yaks players finished with multiple hits as the hosts completed the sweep without committing an error.

Rock Springs will return home Saturday to host Wheatland in its final conference doubleheader of the regular season. The Stallions will then wrap up the regular season with their final home game next Monday against Douglas before opening play at the State Tournament.