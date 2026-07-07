Big News for Baseball in Sweetwater County

307’s Baseball Club is incredibly proud and excited to announce our partnership with the Green River Knights organization!

Our vision for 307’s Baseball Club is to build something bigger than just another youth team. We want to develop players the right way – focusing on fundamentals, baseball IQ, work ethic, and a genuine love for the game. Through this partnership, we’re creating a true developmental pathway for players at the 10U, 11U, and 12U levels.

Working alongside the Green River Knights coaching staff, our goal is to prepare young athletes for success at the next level by implementing the same philosophy, training approach, and expectations that have made the Knights program so successful. Together, we’ll be building a “Junior Knights” program through the 307’s Baseball Club organization.

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This partnership gives our players access to incredible opportunities, including:

Training using the Knights’ facilities & equipment

Support and collaboration from the Knights coaching staff

Consistent player development philosophies

A clear pathway to prepare athletes for the next stage of their baseball journey

We’re committed to breaking bad habits, teaching the game the right way, and creating confident, fundamentally sound baseball players who are ready to compete at the highest level when their time comes.

This isn’t just a partnership – it’s the beginning of building one incredible baseball family and one standout baseball program right here in Sweetwater County.

The future of baseball in Sweetwater County is here and we can’t wait to get started!

Please reach out to Mandi at 871-9233 or Nate at 871-0037 with any questions at all!