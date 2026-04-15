Big Night for Vasco Fuels Green River Victory

STAR VALLEY — The Green River soccer teams continued their strong season Tuesday with a road sweep of Star Valley, highlighted by a dominant performance from the Lady Wolves.

Green River’s girls rolled to a 9-0 victory, while the boys followed with a 3-1 win as both teams improved their records ahead of their scheduled home test against Jackson.

Isa Vasco led the way for the Lady Wolves with eight goals in the shutout win, continuing her standout career. Brookelyn Phillips added the other goal as Green River controlled the match from start to finish.

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The Wolves also found success on the road, earning a 3-1 victory behind a balanced offensive effort. Braxton Doak scored twice to lead Green River, while Tommy Vasco added a goal and an assist in the win.

With the results, the Lady Wolves improve to 5-2-1 on the season, while the Wolves move to 6-2.

Green River will now turn its attention to a home matchup against Jackson on Friday. However, weather could once again play a factor, with snow in the forecast later in the week. Green River softball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have already been postponed due to expected conditions.

Updates on any potential schedule changes for soccer will be announced as they become available.