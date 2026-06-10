Big Rides Highlight Stampede Results

GREEN RIVER — The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo drew 172 entries and featured an $11,000 purse as contestants from across the western United States competed in a variety of events during the two-night show in Green River.

In the bareback riding competition, Roany Proffit claimed the top score with 72 points. Cooper Clemens and Wyatt Freeman tied for second at 71 points. Freeman also finished fourth with 69 points, while Proffit added a fifth-place ride of 66 points and Clemens placed sixth with 64.

Riggin Smith captured the saddle bronc title with a 72-point ride. Trey Butler finished second with 68 points, followed by Carter Hoffman at 64 points. Daniel Weyrich scored 62 points for fourth, while Ryder Lish rounded out the placings with 56 points. No other qualified rides were recorded.

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In stock saddle bronc riding, Wyatt Oleson posted the winning ride with 75 points and also finished fourth with 70 points. Dustin Douglas took second with 72 points, while Bryor Basset was third at 71. Dylan Reese and Carter Hoffman tied for fifth with 68-point rides.

Bull riding proved challenging, with no contestants recording qualified rides.

Addee Tucker won the barrel racing competition with a time of 17.765 seconds. Klarisa Gnesa placed second in 18.202 seconds, followed by Chelsie Jensen in 18.272. Ainsley Woodward finished fourth in 18.517, Karson Berger was fifth in 18.621, and Ireland Weeks took sixth in 18.841.

In junior barrels, Cedar Kirk posted the winning run in 19.911 seconds. Austyn Beck finished second in 28.165 seconds, while no other contestants recorded qualified times.

Anna Warner won the breakaway roping title with a 2.3-second run. Brinlee Yore followed in 2.6 seconds, Harley Beasley was third in 2.8, and Roanie Kasel finished fourth in 2.9. Annalene France placed fifth in 3.2 seconds, while Katie Rogers took sixth in 3.3.

The tie-down roping competition was won by Cade Romrell in 8.9 seconds. Ledger Baldwin finished second with a 9.4-second run, and Ryan Yamauchi placed third in 9.9. Will Cutler was fourth in 10.1 seconds, Riley Yamauchi took fifth in 10.2, and Waid Dalton and Duke Smith tied for sixth in 10.8 seconds.

Team roping featured a tie for first place, as Jade Espenscheid and Cael Espenscheid matched the 5.1-second run posted by Will Cutler and Cole Gunter. Harley Beasley and Jaden Burnett finished third in 6.3 seconds. Chad Espenscheid and Cael Espenscheid placed fourth in 11.1 seconds, while Chad Espenscheid and Arye Espenscheid tied with Shane Sims and Jaden Burnett for fifth in 12.1 seconds.

Griffin Romero and Jaden Burnett won the No. 10 Team Roping event with a time of 7.2 seconds. Nathan McCann and Gaven Stott placed second in 9.1 seconds, while Cole Kreikemeier and Barry Kreikemeier took third in 9.6. Wylie Mattson and Tyson Sutton finished fourth in 10.0 seconds. Cooper Jensen and Lars Jensen were fifth in 13.3 seconds, followed by Tyson Sutton and Wyatt James in sixth at 13.5.

Barry Kreikemeier won the steer wrestling competition with a time of 4.0 seconds. Ike Clayson finished second in 9.3 seconds, while Cole Kreikemeier placed third in 22.1. No other qualified times were recorded.