Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 1st

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2025 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

7:00 AM 4-H/FFA Livestock Exhibit Release (Non-Auction Livestock)

8:00 AM 4-H Dog Agility, Rally, Obedience, Showmanship & Confirmation

9:00 AM Team Sorting

9:30 AM Livestock Judging Clinic

10:30 AM Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open

1:00 PM Kid’s Celebration

2:00 PM Foam Zone, 4-H/FFA Round Robin

3:00 PM Barnyard Races

3:30 PM Tanzanite African Acrobats

4:00 PM Brown’s Amusement Carnival Opens, Foam Zone

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Premium Payout

5:00 PM Barnyard Races

5:45 PM Kid’s Celebration

6:30 PM Tanzanite African Acrobats, Foam Zone

7:00 PM Silent Disco

7:15 PM Barnyard Races

8:00 PM Kid’s Celebration, Tanzanite African Acrobats

8:30 PM Starset Concert

10:00 PM Fireworks

10:15 PM Jared Rogersen – Busch Light After Party

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 30th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price



Thursday, July 31st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

**Buddy Night- 2 wristbands 1 is half off, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!



Friday, August 1st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Saturday, Augu st 2nd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



www.sweetwaterevents.com



Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENTRY PRICING (July 29th – August 3rd)

Adult – $15



Child/Senior – $10



(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $40



Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)



Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm



