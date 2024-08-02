Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 2nd

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

7:00 AM 4-H/FFA Livestock, Exhibit Release
8:00 AM 4-H Dog Agility, Rally
10:00 AM Team Sorting
10:30 AM Main Gates Open
10:30 AM Petting Zoo Opens
12:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
2:00 PM FFA/4-H Livestock Judging Clinic
2:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
3:00 PM Barnyard Races
4:00 PM Otter Adventure
4:00 PM Browns Amusement Carnival
4:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
5:00 PM Barnyard Races
6:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
7:00 PM Barnyard Races
7:00 PM Restless Road Concert
7:30 PM Otter Adventure
8:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
8:30 PM Craig Morgan Concert
10:00 PM Fireworks Show
10:00 PM Tris Munsick & The Innocents (Busch Light After Party in Pepsi Tent)

Midway Entertainment
Lanky The Clown
Mermaid Anna
Pirate Man Dan
Sir Mimealot
The Unicycling Unicorn

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30th:2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 3rd)

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

