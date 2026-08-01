Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 1st

Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 1st

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2026 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Sponsored by Simplot



7:00- 10:00 AM YOUTH 4-H/FFA NON AUCTION Livestock Exhibit Release 
8:00 AM Horseshoe Tournament Begins 
8:00 AM Michelob Ultra 5k followed by Silent Disco Yoga 
9:00 AM YOUTH 4-H/FFA State Fair Meeting – Mandatory 
10:00 AM SR Recognition, Herdmanship Awards, followed by 4-H Shooting Sports Awards/Buckle Presentations 
10:45-12:00 PM YOUTH 4-H/FFA Horse Presentation Awards/Buckle Presentations
10:30 AM Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open 
10:30 AM Kid’s Day Local booths 
10:30 AM All Creatures Petting Zoo & Farm Experience Interactive Exhibits 
10:30 AM Bubble Tower Begins  
10:30 AM Charleen the Cow begins chatting  
10:30 AM Mindworks Exhibit with Giant Games for family fun 
12:00 PM Livestock Auction Buyer’s BBQ 
12:00 PM -6:00 PM Premium Payout  
1:00 PM- 12:00 AM Brown’s Amusement Carnival
2:00 PM Livestock Auction
4:00 PM Bocce Ball Tournament
5:00 PM- 8:30 PM Small Animal Education 
7:00 PM Rockstar Silent Disco Opens 
8:30 PM CONCERT: Ian Munsick 
Post-concert until 12 am  Busch Light After Party with Turn up the Volume DJ 

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29th through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

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Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 29 through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, July 30th: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 wristbands 1 is half off, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, July 31st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 1st 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENTRY PRICING (July 28th – August 1st)

Adult – $16

Child/Senior – $12

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $45

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 1/2 off 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

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