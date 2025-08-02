Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 2nd

Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 2nd

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2025 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Sponsored by Simplot



9:00 AM 4-H/FFA State Fair Meeting – Mandatory, Horse Shoe Pitching Tournament
10:00 AM 4D Barrel Race
10:30 AM Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open
10:45 AM Herdmanship Awards, followed by 4-H Shooting Sports Awards/Buckle Presentations
11:00 AM 4-H/FFA Horse Presentation Awards/Buckle Presentations
11:30 AM Tanzanite African Acrobats
12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Premium Payout
12:00 PM Livestock Auction Buyer’s BBQ , Foam Zone
1:00 PM Kid’s Celebration, Brown’s Amusement Carnival Opens
2:00 PM Livestock Auction, Barnyard Races
3:00 PM Foam Zone
3:30 PM Tanzanite African Acrobats
4:00 PM Kid’s Celebration, Bocci Ball Tournament
5:00 PM Barnyard Races
6:00 PM Foam Zone
6:30 PM Tanzanite African Acrobats
7:00 PM Silent Disco, Kid’s Celebration
8:00PM Barnyard Races
8:30 PM Chris Lane Concert
10:00 PM Fireworks
10:15 PM Jared Rogersen – Busch Light After Party

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 2nd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 2nd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, July 31st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 wristbands 1 is half off, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 1st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 2nd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENTRY PRICING (July 29th – August 3rd)

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 2, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 2, 2025

Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 1st

Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 1st

Get Ready for the Sweetwater County Junior Livestock Auction

Get Ready for the Sweetwater County Junior Livestock Auction

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 1, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 1, 2025