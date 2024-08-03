Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 3rd

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

9:00 AM 4-H/FFA State Fair Meeting – Mandatory

10:30 PM Main Gates Open

10:30 AM Petting Zoo Opens

10:45 AM 4-H/FFA Shooting Sports Award

11:00 AM 4-H/FFA Horse Presentation Award

12:00 PM Premium Payout

12:00 PM Livestock Auction Buyers BBQ|

12:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

1:00 PM Barnyard Races

1:00 PM Browns Amusement Carnival

1:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

2:00 PM Otter Adventure

2:00 PM 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction

4:00 PM Bear hallow Wood Carvers

4:30 PM Otter Adventure

5:00 PM Barnyard Races

5:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

6:00 PM Fame on Fire Concert

6:00 PM Barnyard Races

7:00 PM Otter Adventure

7:30 PM Bad Wolves Concert

8:00 PM Barnyard Races

9:00 PM Atreyu Concert

10:30 PM Fireworks Show

10:30 PM Tris Munsick & The Innocents (Busch Light After Party in Pepsi Tent)



Midway Entertainment

Lanky The Clown

Mermaid Anna

Pirate Man Dan

Sir Mimealot

The Unicycling Unicorn



GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30th:2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price



Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!



Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Saturday, Augu st 3rd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



www.sweetwaterevents.com



Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 3rd)

Adult – $15



Child/Senior – $10



(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)

Wristbands – $40



Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)



Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm



Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!