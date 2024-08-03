Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 3rd

Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 3rd

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

9:00 AM 4-H/FFA State Fair Meeting – Mandatory
10:30 PM Main Gates Open
10:30 AM Petting Zoo Opens
10:45 AM 4-H/FFA Shooting Sports Award
11:00 AM 4-H/FFA Horse Presentation Award
12:00 PM Premium Payout
12:00 PM Livestock Auction Buyers BBQ|
12:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
1:00 PM Barnyard Races
1:00 PM Browns Amusement Carnival
1:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
2:00 PM Otter Adventure
2:00 PM 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction
4:00 PM Bear hallow Wood Carvers
4:30 PM Otter Adventure
5:00 PM Barnyard Races
5:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
6:00 PM Fame on Fire Concert
6:00 PM Barnyard Races
7:00 PM Otter Adventure
7:30 PM Bad Wolves Concert
8:00 PM Barnyard Races
9:00 PM Atreyu Concert
10:30 PM Fireworks Show
10:30 PM Tris Munsick & The Innocents (Busch Light After Party in Pepsi Tent)

Midway Entertainment
Lanky The Clown
Mermaid Anna
Pirate Man Dan
Sir Mimealot
The Unicycling Unicorn

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30th:2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 3rd)

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Check Out Western Wyoming Beverages’ Ghost Hydration, Silent Disco at the WYO Big Show

Check Out Western Wyoming Beverages’ Ghost Hydration, Silent Disco at the WYO Big Show

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 3rd, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 3rd, 2024

Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 2nd

Big Show Schedule – Friday, August 2nd

Thank You from SWCSD#2 Transportation

Thank You from SWCSD#2 Transportation