Big Show Schedule – Saturday, August 3rd

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!
Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
9:00 AM 4-H/FFA State Fair Meeting – Mandatory
10:30 PM Main Gates Open
10:30 AM Petting Zoo Opens
10:45 AM 4-H/FFA Shooting Sports Award
11:00 AM 4-H/FFA Horse Presentation Award
12:00 PM Premium Payout
12:00 PM Livestock Auction Buyers BBQ|
12:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
1:00 PM Barnyard Races
1:00 PM Browns Amusement Carnival
1:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
2:00 PM Otter Adventure
2:00 PM 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction
4:00 PM Bear hallow Wood Carvers
4:30 PM Otter Adventure
5:00 PM Barnyard Races
5:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
6:00 PM Fame on Fire Concert
6:00 PM Barnyard Races
7:00 PM Otter Adventure
7:30 PM Bad Wolves Concert
8:00 PM Barnyard Races
9:00 PM Atreyu Concert
10:30 PM Fireworks Show
10:30 PM Tris Munsick & The Innocents (Busch Light After Party in Pepsi Tent)
Midway Entertainment
Lanky The Clown
Mermaid Anna
Pirate Man Dan
Sir Mimealot
The Unicycling Unicorn
GENERAL SCHEDULES
Exhibit Hall Hours
Tuesday, July 30th:2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Midway Hours
Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight
Carnival Hours
Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price
Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!
Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 3rd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
Wyoming’s Big Show
GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 3rd)
Adult – $15
Child/Senior – $10
(Children under 6 get in FREE)
CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)
Wristbands – $40
Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)
Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm
