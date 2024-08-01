Big Show Schedule – Thursday, August 1st

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

10:00 AM 4-H/FFA Beef Show
10:30 AM Petting Zoo Opens
12:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
2:00 PM Otter Adventure
2:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
3:00 PM Barnyard Races
3:00 PM 4-H/FFA Roudn Robin
4:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
5:00 PM Browns Amusement Carnival
5:30 PM Team Roping
6:00 PM Barnyard Races
6:30 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carving
7:00 PM Otter Adventure
7:00 PM Randall King Concert
7:30 PM Barnyard Races
8:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carving
8:30 PM Kameron Marlowe Concert
10:00 PM Tris Munsick Concert (Busch Light After Party in Pepsi Tent)

Midway Entertainment
Lanky The Clown
Mermaid Anna
Pirate Man Dan
Sir Mimealot
The Unicycling Unicorn

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30th:2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 3rd)

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

