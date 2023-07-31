Big Show Schedule – Thursday, August 3rd

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2023 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

10:00 AM 4-H/FFA Beef Sow

10:30 PM Main Gates Open

12:00 PM Birdman

1:00 PM Honey Bear Dancers

2:00 PM Barnyard Races

3:00 PM Birdman

4:00 PM Barnyard Races

5:00 PM Brown’s Amusement Carnival Opens

Honey Bear Dancers

6:30 PM Team Roping

Barnyard Races

7:00 PM Saving Abel Concert

Birdman

8:00 PM Honey Bear Dancers

8:30 PM Firehouse Concert

10:00 PM Tris Munsick & The Innocents

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, August 2rd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Wednesday, August 2nd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, August 1st 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Wednesday, August 2nd 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price



Thursday, August 3rd: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!



Friday, August 4th: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Saturday, Augu st 5th 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



SweetwaterEvents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 5th)

Adult – $15



Child/Senior – $10



(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)

Wristbands – $40



Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)



Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30



Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!