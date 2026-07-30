Big Show Schedule – Thursday, July 30th

Big Show Schedule – Thursday, July 30th

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2026 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Sponsored by Commerce Bank, Pacific Steel & Little America 



10:00 AM YOUTH 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship & Market Classes 
10:30 AM Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open 
10:30 AM Kid’s Day Local booths 
10:30 AM All Creatures Petting Zoo & Farm Experience Interactive Exhibits 
10:30 AM Bubble Tower Begins  
10:30 AM Charleen the Cow begins chatting  
10:30 AM Mindworks Exhibit with Giant Games for family fun  
3:30 PM- 8:30 PM Small Animal Education 
5:00 PM- 11:00 PM Brown’s Amusement Carnival, Pay one price from 12pm to 4pm 
7:00 PM Rockstar Silent Disco Opens 
6:00 PM Open Horse Barrel Race, Pole Bending & Flag Race 
8:30 PM CONCERT: Hairball 
Post-concert until 12 am  Busch Light After Party with Turn up the Volume DJ 

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29th through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

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Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 29 through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, July 30th: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 wristbands 1 is half off, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, July 31st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 1st 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENTRY PRICING (July 28th – August 1st)

Adult – $16

Child/Senior – $12

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $45

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 1/2 off 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

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