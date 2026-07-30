Big Show Schedule – Thursday, July 30th

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!
Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2026 Wyoming Big Show.
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Sponsored by Commerce Bank, Pacific Steel & Little America
10:00 AM YOUTH 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship & Market Classes
10:30 AM Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open
10:30 AM Kid’s Day Local booths
10:30 AM All Creatures Petting Zoo & Farm Experience Interactive Exhibits
10:30 AM Bubble Tower Begins
10:30 AM Charleen the Cow begins chatting
10:30 AM Mindworks Exhibit with Giant Games for family fun
3:30 PM- 8:30 PM Small Animal Education
5:00 PM- 11:00 PM Brown’s Amusement Carnival, Pay one price from 12pm to 4pm
7:00 PM Rockstar Silent Disco Opens
6:00 PM Open Horse Barrel Race, Pole Bending & Flag Race
8:30 PM CONCERT: Hairball
Post-concert until 12 am Busch Light After Party with Turn up the Volume DJ
GENERAL SCHEDULES
Exhibit Hall Hours
Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29th through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Midway Hours
Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
Wednesday, July 29 through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight
Carnival Hours
Tuesday, July 28th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price
Thursday, July 30th: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 wristbands 1 is half off, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!
Friday, July 31st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 1st 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
www.sweetwaterevents.com
Wyoming’s Big Show
GATE ENTRY PRICING (July 28th – August 1st)
Adult – $16
Child/Senior – $12
(Children under 6 get in FREE)
CARNIVAL PRICING
Wristbands – $45
Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)
Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 1/2 off 5pm – 7pm
Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!