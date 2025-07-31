Big Show Schedule – Thursday, July 31st

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2025 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Sponsored by Kelly’s Convenience Centers, Memorial Hospital, Western EGI



10:00 AM 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship & Market Classes
10:30 AM Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open
1:00 PM Kid’s Celebration
2:00 PM Foam Zone
3:00 PM Barnyard Races
3:30 PM Tanzanite African Acrobats
4:00 PM Foam Zone
5:00 PM Barnyard Races, Brown’s Amusement Carnival Opens Buddy Day 5-7PM
5:30 PM Team Roping
5:45 PM Kid’s Celebration
6:30 PM Tanzanite African Acrobats, Foam Zone
7:00 PM Silent Disco
7:15 PM Barnyard Races
8:00 PM Kid’s Celebration, Tanzanite African Acrobats
8:30 PM Chase Mathews Concert
10:15 PM Jared Rogersen – Busch Light After Party

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, July 31st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 wristbands 1 is half off, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 1st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 2nd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENTRY PRICING (July 29th – August 3rd)

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

