Big Show Schedule – Tuesday, August 1st

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!
Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2023 Wyoming Big Show.
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
11:00 AM 4-H/FFA Rodeo Events
12:30 PM Open & 4H/FFA Rabbit Show
2:00 PM Main Gates Open
3:00 PM Honey Bear Dancers
Open & 4-H/FFA Poultry Show
3:30 PM Birdman
4:30 PM Barnvard Races
5:00 PM MiniCostume Class
5:30 PM Birdman
6:00 PM Open Horse Speed Events
Brown’s Amusement Carnival Opens
Honey Bear Dancers
6:30 PM Barnyard Races
7:00 PM Birdman
7:30 PM Honey Bear Dancers
8:00 PM Barnyard Races
8:30 PM Elvie Shane Concert
GENERAL SCHEDULES
Exhibit Hall Hours
Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2rd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Midway Hours
Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
Wednesday, August 2nd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight
Carnival Hours
Tuesday, August 1st 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2nd 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price
Thursday, August 3rd: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!
Friday, August 4th: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 5th 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
SweetwaterEvents.com
Wyoming’s Big Show
GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 5th)
Adult – $15
Child/Senior – $10
(Children under 6 get in FREE)
CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)
Wristbands – $40
Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)
Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30
