Big Show Schedule – Tuesday, August 1st

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2023 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

11:00 AM 4-H/FFA Rodeo Events
12:30 PM Open & 4H/FFA Rabbit Show
2:00 PM Main Gates Open
3:00 PM Honey Bear Dancers
Open & 4-H/FFA Poultry Show
3:30 PM Birdman
4:30 PM Barnvard Races
5:00 PM MiniCostume Class
5:30 PM Birdman
6:00 PM Open Horse Speed Events
Brown’s Amusement Carnival Opens
Honey Bear Dancers
6:30 PM Barnyard Races
7:00 PM Birdman
7:30 PM Honey Bear Dancers
8:00 PM Barnyard Races
8:30 PM Elvie Shane Concert

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2rd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, August 2nd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, August 1st 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2nd 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, August 3rd: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 4th: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 5th 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 5th)

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

