Big Show Schedule – Tuesday, July 28th

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2026 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

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Sponsored by Madsen Construction & Wyoming Rents





6:30 AM YOUTH 4-H/FFA Swine Weigh-In

8:00 AM Open & YOUTH 4-H/FFA poultry, rabbit, sheep, goat Check-In Confirmation

9:00 AM All Vendor Booth & Concession Move-In

9:30 AM Livestock Judging Clinic

10:00 AM YOUTH 4-H/FFA Steer Weigh-In

10:30 AM YOUTH 4-H/FFA Horse Barrel Race, Pole Bending, Flag Race, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping

2:00 PM Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open

2:00 PM All Creatures Petting Zoo & Farm Experience Interactive Exhibits

2:00 PM Bubble Tower Begins

2:00 PM Charleen the Cow begins chatting

2:00 PM Mindworks Exhibit with Giant Games for family fun

5:00 PM Open & YOUTH 4-H/FFA Miniature Costume Class – Double Judged

6:00 PM Open Horse Barrel Race, Pole Bending & Flag Race

6:00-10:00 PM Brown’s Amusement Carnival, ALL carnival rides $2

8:30 PM CONCERT: Ned LeDoux

Post-concert until 11 pm Busch Light After Party with Turn up the Volume DJ

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 29th through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

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Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Wednesday, July 29 through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 29th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price



Thursday, July 30th: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

**Buddy Night- 2 wristbands 1 is half off, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!



Friday, July 31st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Saturday, Augu st 1st 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



www.sweetwaterevents.com



Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENTRY PRICING (July 28th – August 1st)

Adult – $16



Child/Senior – $12



(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $45



Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)



Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 1/2 off 5pm – 7pm



Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!