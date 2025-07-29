Big Show Schedule – Tuesday, July 29th

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2025 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Sponsored by Madsen Construction, Wyoming Rents, Pacific Soda


6:30 AM 4-H/FFA Swine Weigh In
8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Open & 4-H/FFA Rabbit & Poultry Check In
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM 4-H/FFA Sheep & Goat Weigh In
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 4-H/FFA Steer Weigh In
10:30 AM 4-H/FFA Horse Barrel Race, Pole Bending, Flag Race, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping
12:30 PM Open & 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show
2:00 PM Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open Main Gates Open
2:30 PM Foam Zone
3:00 PM Open & 4-H/FFA Poultry Show, Tanzanite African Acrobats
3:30 PM Kid’s Celebration
4:00 PM Barnyard Races, Wyoming Day Celebration Kicks Off
4:30 PM Foam Zone
5:00 PM Open & 4-H/FFA Miniature Costume Class -Tanzanite African Acrobats
5:30 PM Kid’s Celebration
6:00 PM Open Horse Barrel Race, Pole Bending & Flag Race Brown’s Amusement Carnival OpensBarnyard Races
6:30 PM Foam Zone
7:00 PM Tanzanite African Acrobats
7:30 PM Kid’s Celebration
8:00 PM Barnyard Races
8:30 PM Tyler Brayden Concert
10:00 PM DJ Music

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 29th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, July 31st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 wristbands 1 is half off, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 1st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 2nd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENTRY PRICING (July 29th – August 3rd)

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

