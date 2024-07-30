Big Show Schedule – Tuesday, July 30th

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE


9:00 AM FFA/4-H Horse Events
10:00 AM 4-H/FFA Horse Timed Events
12:30 PM 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show
2:00 PM Main Gates Open
2:00 PM Petting Zoo Opens
2:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
2:30 PM BarnYard Races
3:00 PM 4-H/FFA Poultry Show
4:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
4:30 PM Otter Adventure
5:00 PM 4/H-FFA Costume Class
5:30 PM Barnyard Races
6:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
6:00 PM Browns Amusement Carnival
7:00 PM Otter Adventure
7:30 PM Barnyard Races
8:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
8:30 PM Chase Beckham Concert

Midway Entertainment
Lanky The Clown
Mermaid Anna
Pirate Man Dan
Sir Mimealot
The Unicycling Unicorn

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 3rd)

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

