Big Show Schedule – Tuesday, July 30th

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE



9:00 AM FFA/4-H Horse Events

10:00 AM 4-H/FFA Horse Timed Events

12:30 PM 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show

2:00 PM Main Gates Open

2:00 PM Petting Zoo Opens

2:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

2:30 PM BarnYard Races

3:00 PM 4-H/FFA Poultry Show

4:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

4:30 PM Otter Adventure

5:00 PM 4/H-FFA Costume Class

5:30 PM Barnyard Races

6:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

6:00 PM Browns Amusement Carnival

7:00 PM Otter Adventure

7:30 PM Barnyard Races

8:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

8:30 PM Chase Beckham Concert



Midway Entertainment

Lanky The Clown

Mermaid Anna

Pirate Man Dan

Sir Mimealot

The Unicycling Unicorn

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Wednesday, July 31st through Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price



Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!



Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Saturday, Augu st 3rd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



www.sweetwaterevents.com



Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 3rd)

Adult – $15



Child/Senior – $10



(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)

Wristbands – $40



Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)



Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30



Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!