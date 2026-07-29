Big Show Schedule – Wednesday, July 29th

Big Show Schedule – Wednesday, July 29th

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2026 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Sponsored by We Soda 



8:00 AM YOUTH 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship & Market Classes 
10:30 AM Main Gates, Exhibit Hall & Midway Open 
10:30 AM Kid’s Day Local booths 
10:30 AM All Creatures Petting Zoo & Farm Experience Interactive Exhibits 
10:30 AM Bubble Tower Begins  
10:30 AM Charleen the Cow begins chatting  
10:30 AM Mindworks Exhibit with Giant Games for family fun  
12:00 PM- 11:00 PM Brown’s Amusement Carnival, Pay one price from 12pm to 4pm 
4:00 PM YOUTH 4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship & Market Classes followed by the YOUTH 4-H/FFA Goat Showmanship & Market Classes, followed by the Breeding Goat Classes & followed by the Dairy Goat Classes
6:00 PM Open Horse Barrel Race, Pole Bending & Flag Race 
7:00 PM CONCERT: Lit & Fuel 
Post-concert until 11 pm  Busch Light After Party with Turn up the Volume DJ 

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29th through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 29 through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, July 30th: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 wristbands 1 is half off, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, July 31st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 1st 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENTRY PRICING (July 28th – August 1st)

Adult – $16

Child/Senior – $12

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $45

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 1/2 off 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Adorable Adoptables: Sassy and Prim, Tatiana, and Viola

Adorable Adoptables: Sassy and Prim, Tatiana, and Viola

Big Show Schedule – Tuesday, July 28th

Big Show Schedule – Tuesday, July 28th

Celebrate 25 Years of River Festival in Green River

Celebrate 25 Years of River Festival in Green River

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 28, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 28, 2026