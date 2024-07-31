Big Show Schedule – Wednesday, July 31st

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

8:00 AM 4-H/FFA Swin Show

10:30 AM Main Gates Open

10:30 AM Petting Zoo Opens

11:00 AM Barnyard Races

11:30 AM Otter Adventure

12:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

12:00 PM Browns Amusement Carnival

2:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

3:00 PM Barnyard Races

3:30 PM Otter Adventure

4:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

4:00 PM 4-H/FFA Sheep & Goat Show

6:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

7:00 PM Barnyard Races

7:00 PM Wool Judging

7:30 PM Otter Adventure

8:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers

8:30 PM Slaughter Concert



Midway Entertainment

Lanky The Clown

Mermaid Anna

Pirate Man Dan

Sir Mimealot

The Unicycling Unicorn

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday, July 30th:2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price



Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!



Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Saturday, Augu st 3rd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



www.sweetwaterevents.com



Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 3rd)

Adult – $15



Child/Senior – $10



(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $40



Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)



Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm



Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!