Big Show Schedule – Wednesday, July 31st

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK this week!

Here is today’s schedule and all the info you need to get set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

8:00 AM 4-H/FFA Swin Show
10:30 AM Main Gates Open
10:30 AM Petting Zoo Opens
11:00 AM Barnyard Races
11:30 AM Otter Adventure
12:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
12:00 PM Browns Amusement Carnival
2:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
3:00 PM Barnyard Races
3:30 PM Otter Adventure
4:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
4:00 PM 4-H/FFA Sheep & Goat Show
6:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
7:00 PM Barnyard Races
7:00 PM Wool Judging
7:30 PM Otter Adventure
8:00 PM Bear Hallow Wood Carvers
8:30 PM Slaughter Concert

Midway Entertainment
Lanky The Clown
Mermaid Anna
Pirate Man Dan
Sir Mimealot
The Unicycling Unicorn

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30th:2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 31st – August 3rd)

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Buy one, get one 5pm – 7pm

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

