Big Trucks Lead to Even Bigger Smiles

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s no secret that this summer has been a little strange with a lack of public events. However, this year’s Touch-A-Truck event at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center seemed to bring back the “normal” for many families in the community.

From giant cranes to search and rescue vehicles, kids in the community were given a hands on experience with some unique equipment. Honking the horn of the garbage truck or sitting in the driver’s seat of a race car brought huge smiles throughout the day.

“It’s been great to be outside today and let the kids explore all of these vehicles,” one parent said. “They are absolutely loving it.”

In addition to touching the variety of equipment, families were also able to meet the operators of the vehicles and learn about the equipment and how it works.











A total 28 organizations participated in the event this year, giving attendees a wide range of vehicles to explore.

If there was one thing clear about the event, it’s that imaginations run wild. And that’s the beauty of the Touch-A-Truck event.