Bill Creates Colorado River Advisory Committee

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon signed House Bill 0222 earlier this week to create the Colorado River Advisory Committee. This Committee will help inform the State Engineer’s Office and the Governor by continuing the great work of the Governor’s Colorado River Working Group. The Committee can provide input to the Governor’s appointed Colorado River Commissioner, but final decisions remain with the Commissioner and the Governor.

The Committee comprises 11 members representing various water users and interests in Wyoming’s portion of the Colorado River basin. Members chosen to represent agriculture, industry, municipalities, environmental interests, conservation districts, and the Legislature will meet at least twice per year to inform the development of policies and to share timely information with the public.

“I appreciate the attention the Legislature has paid to Wyoming’s share of the Colorado River this session. They, along with our water users in the basin, recognize the gravity of the drought,” Governor Gordon said. “The Colorado River Advisory Committee will be a constructive tool to support the work of the State Engineer’s Office in the ongoing negotiations and agreements between basin states. Public input is a key factor in my decisions and those of State Engineer Gebhart, who is my Colorado River Commissioner.”

Current information on Wyoming’s involvement in the Colorado River basin can be found on the Colorado River Working Group page of the State Engineer’s website. More information on the new Advisory Committee will also be posted to their site. If you meet the statutory qualifications and are interested in applying to be on the Committee, please send an email to Nolan Rap at nolan.rap@wyo.gov.