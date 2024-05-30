Bill Rosette Resigns as Coach of RSHS Boys Basketball

ROCK SPRINGS – Bill Rosette of the Rock Springs High School Boys Basketball Team has confirmed with SweetwaterNOW that he resigned from his head coaching position. The resignation happened around April, but news of the resignation was not released by Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

A school district representative said they could not comment on personnel issues when contacted by SweetwaterNOW about rumors of Rosette’s resignation and directed the initial call to the human resources department. An employee in the human resources department then said someone who could comment would get back to us when their faculty was back from out-of-state training, but SweetwaterNOW did not receive further comment.

Rosette said he felt as if he needed to resign when asked by SweetwaterNOW about the rumor.

“That is correct, I resigned about a month ago. Didn’t want to but felt like I needed to,” Rosette wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW. “No surprise that the school is keeping it under wraps.”

Rosette added he didn’t have any plans for what he wanted to do next. Follow-up requests for comment SweetwaterNOW to Rosette were not responded to as of publication time.

Last season, the Tigers had some success during the regular season, having a 10-16 record to finish the year but were 4-2 in their conference games. Over the last three years, the Tigers were 28-50 with Rosette as head coach. He was an assistant coach under Jason Buell from 2018-21.

This now marks four head coaches from Rock Springs High School who have resigned from their positions during the 2023-2024 school year.