Billie Jo Bingham (March 7, 1956 – April 24, 2023)

Billie Jo Bingham of Pinedale, passed away at home on April 24, 2023.

Billie Bingham was born on March 7, 1956 to William and Joann Mosley in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

In 1974, Billie married the love of her life, Gary Bingham. Gary and Billie went on to have two children, Cheryl Essington and Travis Bingham. In 1984, they purchased The Half Moon Lodge in Pinedale, which they owned and operated until 2006.

Billie’s treasures were her children and grandchildren, Rachael Essington (18), Kaden Bingham (14), Christopher Essington (13), and Kaleb Bingham (12). She loved spending time with her family and loved the outdoors and spent much that time hunting and fishing.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joann Mosley.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Bingham, children, Cheryl Essington (Jason), Travis Bingham (Amanda); sisters Carla Purcella (Guy), Micki Gilmore (Richard), Tracy Miller (Tony), Jody Lynch (Mark), and her grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew’s in The Pines Episcopal Church on May 20 at 1 p.m.