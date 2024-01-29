Billy Joe Larsen (September 8, 1961-January 15, 2024)

Billy Joe Larsen, 62, of San Antonio, Texas died January 15, 2024 after fighting a valiant battle against heart and lung disease for many years.

Billy was born September 8, 1961 in Rapid City, South Dakota to William and June Larsen. Billy lived in many places including Cheyenne; Laramie; Green River; Elko, Nev.; Lake Havasu, Arizona; and San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Green River High School in 1979.

Billy will be greatly missed by his wife Ginger and their blended families. He leaves three sons; Mike Larsen and his wife Amy of Riverton; Richard Larsen and fiancé Elizabeth Luera of Kerrville, Texas; Robert Larsen and wife Stephanie of Elko, Nevada; one daughter, Susan Larsen and family of Elko, Nevada; three stepdaughters, Ashley Barnes and her husband Korry of Jacksonville, Florida; Desiree Rogers and fiancé Evan Argil of Country Hills, Texas; Elizabeth Thompson and significant other Jesse Cantu of San Antonio, Texas. Billy also leaves behind the next generation of Michael Larsen, Jered Larsen, James Denevan, Daniel Denevan, Cadence Larsen, Chloe Larsen, Holden Larsen, Hadlee Larsen, Liam Barnes, Grayson Barnes, Ethan Barnes, Eliyanah Barnes, Belen Luera, Brianna Luera, Davian Luera, Abrigail Cantu, Aden Cantu, Anastasia Glamuzina, Davina Glamuzina and Emmitt Cantu. Billy is also survived by four great grandchildren; Bentley Denevan, Trinity Denevan, Kristopher Denevan and Wesley Denevan. Billy is also being remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Also surviving Billy are four sisters; Veronica Edwards and her husband Steve of Green River; Laura Miller of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Kathy Koerner and her husband Will of Coats, North Carolina and Jody Rodger, also of Coats, North Carolina; two brothers, John Larsen of Rapid City, South Dakota and Josh Larsen of Las Vegas, Nevada; two stepbrothers JR Runion and Bob Crongeyer both of Oil City, Pennsylvania; Uncle Les Larsen of Mandan, North Dakota; Aunts Nela Napoli of Rapid City, South Dakota, Diane Smith of Rapid City, South Dakota and Judy Perrigo of Edgemont South Dakota; two former wives, Rosie Harris and Karie Knight.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and June Larsen; grandparents Alvin and Carrie Larsen, Tom and Agnes Freeman and his brother Philip Larsen.

Billy loved woodworking, jigsaw puzzles, fishing and Legos. He also loved to travel to new places.

Billy will be laid to rest at the Larsen Family Cemetery in Farmingdale, South Dakota February 10, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. A potluck luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Conference Center at 1333 North Elk Vale Road, Rapid City, South Dakota. Please dress casually.