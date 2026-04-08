Billy Ray Grimes Sr. (October 14, 1939 – April 5, 2026)

Billy Ray Grimes Sr., 86, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away at his home Sunday, April 5, 2026. He was a resident of Green River and a former resident of Tehachapi, California.



He was born October 14, 1939, in Carthage, Missouri; the son of Billy Jennings Grimes and Pearl Clevenger Grimes. Billy lived a life rich with family, friendship, and fond memories.



Billy was raised in Carthage, Missouri, where he attended local schools and graduated from Carthage High School in 1959. Embracing a strong work ethic, he dedicated over 20 years of his life as a boiler operator at Solvey Minerals in Green River, until his well-earned retirement in 2003.



A true aficionado of music and the great outdoors, Billy cherished his Friday night music bingo or listening to his favorite country tunes. He delighted in exploring the open roads to check on his beloved bald eagles, relished in attending BBQs, and enjoying a cold beer with cherished friends and family. His love for classic western movies was surpassed only by his genuine warmth and humor, traits that endeared him to all who knew him.



Survivors include one son, Billy Ray Grimes Jr. of Green River; four daughters, Arline Poll of Green River; Linda Grimes of Green River and companion Gary Stewart of Rock Springs; Dorothy “Dodie” Franz and husband Tom of Rock Springs; Carol Rathbun of Green River; one sister, Judy West of Missouri; eleven grandchildren, Debbie Grimes; Dillon Riddle; Mathew Poll; Dalton Riddle; Andrew Martinz; Dakota Riddle; Leona Grimes; Nicole Martinz; Taylor Martinz; Aurora Grimes; Rayden Rathbun; eight great-grandchildren, Daxtyn Torres-Riddle; Rylee Mines; Landon Mines; Colter Riddle; Xiomara Jones; Hyrum Riddle; Kaycee Poll; Keagen Poll; several cousins; nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Bronwyn Grimes; father, Billy Grimes; mother, Pearl Grimes; one brother, Doyle Grimes; one sister, Katherine Freeman; one grandson, Dawson Riddle. one niece Joetta West.



A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at the Fraternal Order Of Eagles #2350, 88 2nd North, Green River, Wyoming.



Condolences and memories be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com



A testament to the many lives enriched by Billy’s presence. Billy Ray Grimes Sr. will be dearly missed, and his enduring spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.