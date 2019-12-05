Billy Ray Vase (August 2, 1947 – December 3, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Billy Ray Vase, 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a lengthy illness.

He was born on August 2, 1947 to Angelo Vase and Goldie May Lewis in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Billy graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966 and also attended college at Western Wyoming Community College after his service in the United States Marine Corps and two-year term in Vietnam. He also attended college at Santa Monica City College.

He was employed by OCI as a service maintenance technician for 21 years, he also worked construction and was employed paving Interstate-80 as it was built across the country.

Billy married Nancy Lee Peterson on July 20, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They had one son; Miles Lane Vase.

Mr. Vase’s interests included riding his Harley Davidson, doing outdoor activities, spending time with his dogs, socializing with his buddies and blues music.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; only son; Miles Vase and wife Joyce of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Tom Dewester and wife Amy of Grapevine, Texas, two sisters; Rebecca “Becky” Dewester of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Barbara Romero and husband Max of Omaha, Nebraska, three sisters-in-law; Peggy Peterson of Albany, Oregon, Jean Peterson of Grand Island, Nebraska, Gail Johnson of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, one brother-in-law; Rex Peterson and wife Janet of Lincoln, Nebraska, two grandchildren; Brody Ray Vase and Brooklynn Dee Vase of Rock Springs, Wyoming, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister; Letitia Willett, and several aunts and uncles.

The family respectfully requests donations in Billy’s memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.