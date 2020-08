Billy Ray Vase and Nancy Peterson Vase were married July 20, 1969, and would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on July 20, 2020. Billy passed away on December 3, 2019, and Nancy passed away on May 8, 2020.

They will be inured together at 10 am Friday, August 21, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Military Honors for Bill. Masks and social distancing are suggested.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com