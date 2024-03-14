Bingo Benefit Set for Family of Slain Sheridan Officer

A memorial display in front of the Sheridan Police Department following the death of Sgt. Nevada Krinkee last month. Photo via Facebook/Sheridan WY Police and Fire.

ROCK SPRINGS – Law enforcement from throughout Sweetwater County will host an evening of bingo fun while raising funds for the family of a Sheridan police officer killed last month.

The bingo fundraiser takes place March 21 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Main Exhibit Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., with a moment of silence for Sgt. Nevada Krinkee set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Krinkee was killed while attempting to serve a trespass warning Feb. 13 in what turned into a long standoff between the area law enforcement and the assailant, which resulted in the death of the assailant. Krinkee is survived by his wife, also a police officer in Sheridan, and a young child.

“It’s almost like a family member passing away,” Green River Police Department Det. Martha Holzgrafe said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Holzgrafe said a lot of residents had approached law enforcement asking what could be done to help Krinkee’s family. While the idea of a Gofundme page or similar online fundraising mechanism came up, she and other organizers decided to host an event that would avoid multiple funding pages and consolidate efforts. She said one of the officers involved knows Krinkee’s family personally and all proceeds will go to the family.

A food truck will be at the event selling food, while nonalcoholic beverages will be available in the events complex. Standard bingo will be played throughout the event, while a silent auction will also take place. Holzgrafe said multiple businesses and people have donated 64 items for the event, saying the generosity displayed by Sweetwater County residents is appreciated.

“The amount of support we’ve received has far exceeded my expectations,” she said.

Along with the silent auction, raffles will take place as well. There will be a raffle for a Camp Chef pellet grill and grill set donated by Wire Brothers, with tickets limited to 200 total and priced at $50 each. A 2021 SSR 125 Auto dirt bike, donated by Rocky Mountain Power Sports, will also be raffled off. Tickets for the bike are $20 each or five for $100.

More information about the event can be found on its Facebook event page.