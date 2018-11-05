Birth Announcement: Alan Daniel Justus

Alan Daniel Justus was born on October 24, 2018 at 5:17 pm. He weighed 8 pounds and 11.8 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long at birth.

Alan was welcomed into the world surrounded by his proud parents Andrea Justus and Ronald Justus Jr, grandparents Olaf and Esther Domhoff and Ron Justus Sr, Aunt Audrey Wickersham, and big brother, Christian.

Congratulations!

